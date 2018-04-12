Emergency Response Committee Wins Award

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
Category: Local News

The Pembina Valley was recognized for its award-winning emergency response.

Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) has watched over Morden, Winkler and the RM of Stanley for the past 10 years, establishing a robust emergency response system.

The committee includes 20 volunteers who train regularly. The committee is split into two teams to simultaneously operate both an emergency reception centre and an emergency operation centre.

Outgoing Director Chris Kalansky says they're especially prepared for disasters like tornadoes and flooding.

"We step in to help first responders, they're out in the front lines doing what they need to do to mitigate those disasters," Kalansky says. "We're behind the scenes... setting up an emergency reception centre, we try and take some of that work off of them."

SERC received the 2018 Manitoba Community Emergency Preparedness award at this week's municipal officials seminar in Brandon.

SERC volunteers were presented with the award earlier this week

