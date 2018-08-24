Emerson-Franklin Municipality Added To Fire Ban List

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Emerson-Fanklin has been added to the growing list of municipalities implementing fire bands as dry, warm conditions persist in southern Manitoba.

The fire ban targets the intentional setting of fires in grass and brush, and excludes fires contained in fire pits and solid fuel burning appliances.

However, residents are reminded to use caution and should not start a contained fire if wind velocity is in excess of 32 KM/H.

A ban also remain in effect in the RMs of Montcalm and Stuartburn where no burning is permitted, excluding fires in enclosed pits.

However, all open air burning has been banned in the RM of Dufferin, including any fires contained within fire pits and burn barrels.

