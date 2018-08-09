Emerson-Franklin EMO Welcomes New Public Safety Communications System

A local emergency measures official is pleased to see the Manitoba government take the next step to improve the public safety communications system in the province. Emerson-Franklin EMO Coordinator, Bill Spanjer. File photo.

Officials announced Tuesday that the $380 million dollar FleetNet and VHS system replacement was moving forward and that the project tender had been awarded to Bell Mobility. The new digital two-way mobile radio system will be implemented over the next three years.

"I think it's a great idea and it's been a while coming," said Bill Spanjer, EMO Coordinator for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin. The 40 year veteran of the Emerson Fire Department for 40 years said he's been using FleetNet radios for as long as he can remember and explained it's come to the point where the units are outdated and becoming difficult to service.

Spanjer added he is glad to see that the new system will offer improved inter-agency communication, explaining the issue continually comes up following training exercises within the municipality's various emergency agencies.

"Whether one agency is unable to talk to another agency, if emergency personnel run into problems how do they get in touch with somebody for additional assistance?," wondered Spanjer.

For example, he pointed to the 2012 wildfire outbreak in the southeast when communications completely broke down and fire fighters were unable to get in touch with the command post.

Additionally, Spanjer said is also pleased to see that the new equipment will include radios with GPS which can track the location of first responders to further improve their safety.

However, Spanjer added he does have a concern with how much this upgrade will cost local agencies and feels the price-tag will be a factor in determining how many new units will be purchased.

"In Emerson-Franklin let's say we have thirty FleetNet units right now, so throw out a figure of let's say five-thousand dollars per radio, that starts adding up to a few dollars to start replacing these," he said.

Tuesday's announcement also highlighted these new radios will include advanced encryption to ensure police operations are secure and the equipment will be compatible with other systems outside of Manitoba to enable co-ordination during emergencies.

Five additional telecommunications towers will also be added to expand coverage in northern Manitoba, and new mobile tower units will be available to provide additional coverage where needed on an emergency basis.