Emerson-Franklin Fire Fighters Battle Half A Dozen Fires in One Week

Grass and brush fires kept members of the Emerson-Franklin Emergency Services busy this past week. Crews from the Emerson and Dominion City Fire Departments responded to over half a dozen calls this past week.     

Emerson Fire Chief, Jeff French, explained fire moves pretty quick under these tinder-dry and windy conditions, and added that one of the fires started off at about 60 acres and grew to nearly a whole section by the time fire fighters extinguished it.

"Once they get moving with that wind, they come through pretty hard and it doesn't take much to jump a mile road or even a highway at that point," he said.

French noted fire fighters from Letellier and St. Malo were also called in to assist on a few of the fires.    

While he admitted it's hard to control of these types of fires, French said crews were able to save a few homes from being destroyed.

"The guys and girls did a really good job and hats off to them, they've been slugging away pretty hard this week."

Meantime, French said the municipality is looking at expanding the current fire ban to include outdoor fire pits. Until then, he urges people to responsibly put-out their cigarettes and keep an eye on any burn barrel fires."It's so dry it doesn't take much to get away on you."

