Emerson-Franklin Will Talk Business In 2018

Highway alterations at the border crossing will result in a surplus of land, which the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin is interested in.

RM of Emerson-Franklin reeve Greg Janzen "We want to maybe develop that into businesses there to greet incoming traffic coming from the states," said Reeve Greg Janzen.

Janzen said the RM will continue to work with the provincial government on the road, drainage, and HWY 75 projects.

"We're in early talks," he said. "We're working on something around the customs area but also the 201 HWY."

Janzen explained these projects haven't officially started yet and says he hopes to know more by March. He noted there is some leftover grant money that can be used.

"We don't have a lot left to spend but we want to make sure we spend it in the right places," he said.

One of the major projects Janzen would like to see finished next year is drainage along Friedensthal.

"I think we have the main drains almost totally done," Janzen noted. "The Friedensthal drain we have to clean all the way to the border yet, so that's a pretty major job."