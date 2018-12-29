Emerson MLA Says 2018 Was A Year Of Ups and Downs

The MLA for Emerson admits the past year has had some ups and downs.

Cliff Graydon was kicked out of the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus this fall after being accused of sexual harassment by a pair of legislative staffers, forcing him to close out his term as an independent MLA.

However, he did say that overall it's been a good year for the Emerson constituency boasting some good growth in economic development.

Graydon is looking forward to more good news in 2019.

When the Manitoba Legislature resumes in the New Year, Graydon says he plans to continue pushing his private member's bill, seeking to end Daylight Saving Time in the province.

"The reason Daylight Saving Time was brought forward initially was for energy savings, and it's clear that there are no savings for that at this point so it's out-lived its usefulness," he explained.

Graydon feels DST is disruptive to peoples' lives, especially for those with health issues.