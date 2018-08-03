Emerson Port of Entry Ready For Long Weekend Traffic

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
High vehicle traffic on our highways is usually the norm on long weekends, and the August long weekend is no exception.

Motorists planning to cross the Canada-U.S. border should expect to see higher traffic volumes as well.

Roxie Remillard, CBSA Chief of Operations for the southern Manitoba district, said the July, August and September long weekends generate the most cross border traffic, so its wise to think ahead in order to avoid the rush.

"We do encourage travellers to avoid the wait times when they are generally the longest, which would be the afternoons and evenings, especially on a long weekend such as Sundays and Mondays. Other recommendations are to cross in the morning to avoid potential lineups. Travellers can also monitor border wait times in Emerson from their mobile device with the Can Border app."

Earlier this week, CBSA opened three new primary inspection booths at the Emerson port of entry as part of its expansion project.

Construction at the facility is still ongoing, but Remillard is confident the work will not interfere with traffic flows through the border.

"The project has been designed as a phase in approach to minimize the traffic stoppages and the slowdowns. This model has worked quite well to this point and we don't anticipate any delays during construction over the long weekend."

Work on the expansion project began last year and is expected to wrap up by early next year.

