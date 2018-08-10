Empty Building At Altona Entrance An 'Eyesore'

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A vacant property in the Town of Altona is known as a bit of an 'eyesore'.

Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was asked about the old McDonald's building, which hasn't been in operation for 3 years now.

"It is a concern because that's an entrance of town," said Klassen.

A reason selling the building may be difficult, is because McDonald's has put criteria on who can and can't purchase the site.

"We could possibly set a by-law saying that things have to move more quickly. We haven't done that as yet," said Klassen. "McDonald's is certainly putting criteria on as to who can buy, what they expect of it. They don't want any competition there."

Klassen added the empty building isn't what he'd like to see in town.

"That has become a bit of an eye-sore, we don't like it, and it's also somewhat embarrassing, the fact that we can't move that," he said.

Kristen Hunter, Public Relations Supervisor with Macdonald's Canada, said McDonald's Canada is still actively looking for a buyer for this location, but didn't comment further.

On a more positive note, Klassen is happy with the amount of business activity in town.

Klassen noted Jake Rempel, owner of Altona's mall, has done a good job of filling up spaces in the mall and ensuring activity. "I think right now in southern Manitoba, our mall is certainly one of the better ones. When you walk in it feels good, there's excitement there and there's activity."

A commercial building in town was also recently purchased, four years after being on the market.

"We bought the hydro building. The hydro building was leased out almost immediately," Klassen said. SK2 Custom Homes will now rent the building from the town.

The Altona industrial park is thriving as well and is actually running out of space. "That hasn't been resolved yet," said Klassen. "We know that we've got to get more space for industry."

Klassen added the fringe area secondary plan will be helpful in solving this problem. Altona's secondary plan designates fringe areas for industrial and agri-industrial space, highway commercial activity, and residential development.

More Local News

Empty Building At Altona Entrance An 'Eyesore'

A vacant property in the Town of Altona is known as a bit of an 'eyesore'. Altona Mayor Melvin Klassen was asked about the old McDonald's building, which hasn't been in operation for 3 years now. "It…

Harvest For Kids Attracts 14,000 Spectators, Donations Still Being Tallied

More than 14,000 people were involved in the world record-breaking harvest south of Winkler last weekend. Harvest For Kids Director Dave Thiessen explains it was a surreal moment to see thousands of…

Emerson-Franklin EMO Welcomes New Public Safety Communications System

A local emergency measures official is pleased to see the Manitoba government take the next step to improve the public safety communications system in the province. Emerson-Franklin EMO Coordinator,…

Morden, Winkler Police Dogs Remain Active Despite Cannabis Concerns

More than a dozen RCMP police dogs are being retired across the country ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana this October. Because cannabis will be a legal substance, the dogs will…

Construction Halted On Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate Gym

Work to build a new gym at Altona's high school has been put on hold. At the end of July, Border Land School Division received word there was concern about the installation of the roof trusses for…

RM of Morris Council Signs On With Internet Provider

RM of Morris residents and businesses can expect to see increased internet speeds in the near future, as an agreement has been signed with a service provider. "We signed an agreement with Valley…

Commercial Waste Pickup Goes Private In Winkler

Winkler is officially discontinuing garbage collection for commercial businesses, privatizing the collection and disposal effective January 1. As a result, businesses can see anywhere from $182 to…

Pembina Valley Under Smoky Skies

Wildfires in other Canadian provinces are bringing smoke to the Pembina Valley. A special air quality statement has been issued for the region and southern Manitoba as smoke from forest fires in…

Longtime Tourist Attraction Meadows Golf And Amusements Closing

After 24 years of service, the unique seasonal amusement park, Meadows Golf, will close its doors. Transitioning from a career building golf courses in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario, Abe Epp…

$380 Million Public Safety Communications Service Coming To Manitoba

Manitoba's new $380 million public safety communications service is expected to be implemented over the next three years, Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday. The provincial government has…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login