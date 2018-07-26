Enbridge Reaches Out To Better Connect With Local Communities

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

In an effort to connect with the communities where the new Line 3 pipeline construction will take place, Enbridge has been holding open house events.

Known as a construction open house, Community Engagement Strategist for Enbridge Joanne Bradbury, said it's an opportunity to give information on the upcoming pipeline project.

Yesterday residents of Winkler and the surrounding area had the chances to ask questions and to learn more about what the project all entails.

"It's an opportunity for us to share what that all means," said Bradbury. "Information on the size of the crew, when they'll be coming into the area."

These workers are going to have needs, said Bradbury, and Wednesday event gave businesses the opportunity to hear how they can benefit from having new bodies enter their doors.

After a long day on the job, convenience items become increasingly important to them, said Bradbury.

"When you become a part of the community, you use the services that everyone uses. You need your hair cut, you need your vehicle washed."

Enbridge will also be hiring locally as much as it can. Bradbury explained that Enbridge works with SA Energy Group, which will in-turn be working with local unions to build up the crew.

With a maximum capacity operating pressure of 760 thousand barrels of crude oil daily, safety is on the mind of communities where the line will be near.

Enbridge's new $7.5 billion pipeline, is part of a safety and maintenance project.

Bradbury explained that Line 3's current state warranted the replacement.

"The current Line 3 went into service in 1968. The integrity of the pipeline is still good but we have a very high standard when it comes to the monitoring program and the standards we want our pipeline at."

Construction is anticipated to begin beginning of August.

Enbridge has a methodical way of building pipelines explained Bradbury. She states Enbridge has a strict bio-security program on this project when they go onto land vehicles will be clean.

During the entire construction process, Bradbury sated Enbridge will be working closely with landowners and community leaders so that they understand what is going on.

The bulk of workers will be in the area until the end of December. Workers will come back in the new year to finish the final work.

Construction is planned for completion come February.

Bradbury said once the new Line 3 is in place that's when the decommissioning of the current Line 3 will begin.

"We will clean that line, we will detach it from the valves, we segment it so it doesn't become a conduit for groundwater and we continue to monitor it. It is the responsibility of Enbridge to monitor a decommissioned line forever."

Bradbury stated Enbridge is working with landowners and the Landowners Association on decommissioned lines.

Enbridge is also working on a study with the University of Calgary, to evaluate the impact of a decommissioned pipeline over a period of time.

Protests have arisen in response to Line 3, with concerns about the pipeline industry and tar sands.

Bradbury explained Enbridge respects the opinions of everyone, as long as a protest is peaceful everyone has the right to express their opinion.

According to Enbridge, moving energy by pipeline is the safest method of transport.

These open houses are meant to bring awareness, said Bradbery. Enbridge hopes to create a dialogue with people, to engage and hear back from the community.

 

