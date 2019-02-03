Encouraging Progress For Providence University College

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Details
Providence University College was shocked after their ambitious goal of raising $12.5 million by the year 2020 was met early this past December.

Since this goal has been met, Providence has decided to increase their target amount to $14.5 million, not to combat an unforeseen expense, but to provide an outlet for the ongoing generosity of businesses, alumni, and supporters.

“So many people are coming together saying they really love and support what Providence is doing,” says Director of Development Sam Groenedijk. “Knowing that we are still a year off of our 2020 goal we think that God will continue to provide, and now we are trusting him to provide this stretch amount.”

The Impact 2020 Campaign began three years ago and has already afforded Providence a host of new opportunities. Through the finances already raised, the school has been able to make several campus improvements, add science and business courses, enhance scholarship opportunities, and gather the funds necessary to build the new Living and Learning Centre.

2019 01 prov 1Part of the Impact 2020 campaign included adding new business and science classrooms onto the school.

Groenedijk notes that the physical progress on the Living and Learning Centre suffered a slight delay late 2018 as small changes were made to the design plans. Nevertheless, this past Monday the construction of the new building officially began with the initial foundation posts being hammered into the ground.

“We are very excited that they are on site and taking the first steps towards putting the building up on our campus,” comments Groenedijk.

With this trend of positive developments, Groenedijk says her school is in high spirits as the second semester begins.

