Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Bell-MTS has provided further details about its announcement earlier this week that cellular phone service is being improved in parts of southeastern Manitoba. The company announced it will enhance coverage with installations in Woodridge, Zhoda and Stuartburn. Dan McKeen, the Vice-Chair of Bell-MTS for western Canada, says the Woodridge equipment will be activated in the coming weeks and outlines the coverage area for that tower.

"Basically, when you have a cell tower, there are a lot of different things that can impact coverage. There's the height of the cell tower, their's the height of the land, there are trees and foliage and everything else around it, but generally, it would be a 12 or 15-kilometre radius around Woodridge."

He adds the type of phone being used can also be a factor in the coverage area. McKeen says the Woodridge cell phone equipment has been installed on an existing tower and that's why it will soon go live. He adds in Zhoda and Stuartburn, they will have to build new towers so those two sites probably won't be ready until about one year from now.

"We would say towards the latter half of 2019, probably a fall-ish time frame. But there are lots of different things that can happen along those timelines. Obviously, it's roughly a year from now so a lot can happen in between now and then, but our expectation is that it would be kind of in the fall of 2019."

When the whole project is complete and with each tower providing service for a 12-15 kilometre radius, there should then be continuous cell phone service from Woodridge all the way west to Stuartburn.

More Local News

Further Details On Enhanced Cell Coverage in Southeastern Manitoba

Bell-MTS has provided further details about its announcement earlier this week that cellular phone service is being improved in parts of southeastern Manitoba. The company announced it will enhance…

Local Barbecue Helps Feed Children In Mexico

Residents of Winkler opened their hearts and their wallets in support of hungry children in Mexico. Feed the Children Fundraiser is a barbecue lunch that began Friday and will continue today till…

Student Numbers Up In Vita And Sprague

Shevchenko School in Vita has seen an increase in student numbers this fall, ending a slow decline in enrollment that started about 15 years ago. Principal Peter Osadchuk says they have 20 additional…

Playhouse Fundraiser Gives Habitat For Humanity $10k Boost

After visiting festivals and events all summer, and raising just under $10,000 as part of the raffle fundraiser, the Habitat For Humanity playhouse found its home. Crystal Heinrichs was the lucky…

Drunk Driver Collides With Gas Pump Before Fleeing (VIDEO)

Carman Area RCMP officers are investigating a hit and run involving a semi truck and trailer that damaged a Carman gas station Thursday evening. On September 27 at 10:15 p.m, RCMP received a call…

Morden Council Candidate Says Daycare Spaces A Priority

Morden council hopeful Nancy Penner believes daycare is a pressing issue for the community. Penner knows the value of family; with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren, she…

Frank Wiebe Named Winkler's 2018 Citizen Of The Year

"The epitome of integrity . . . and being generous to a fault, if that's possible." This is how Dr. Don Klassen described Frank Wiebe, the 2018 recipient of Winkler's Citizen of the Year award,…

Settlement Program Connects Immigrant Students And Families To Community

Newcomers in Morden and Altona have been given a helping hand at school. Settlement Workers In Schools (SWIS) is new to Manitoba and undergoing a trial period, but is set up to help children better…

Province Releases More Info On Conservation District Boundaries

Provincial officials were in Carman this week hosting a consultation meeting that included local municipal officials and representatives from the La Salle Redboine Conservation District. The meeting…

Home Care Service Established To Meet Growing Senior Population

According To Celma Pinto in 20 years the Pembina Valley's senior population will have doubled. To meet this increasing demand, Pinto created a home care service to help the elderly and those with a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login