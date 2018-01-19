Enjoy the Spring-like Weather While it Lasts

Right now, it feels like spring has sprung in the middle of January. However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang says to enjoy it while it lasts. The temperatures are unfortunately are not here to stay in Manitoba.

"It looks like highs around plus five, which is going to feel I think quite tropical to a lot of people after the latest cold snap we've had. But the milder temperatures look like they'll be staying at least for the weekend, and then cooling off probably after the weekend, closer to thirty-year averages," says Lang.

Lang says the warmer conditions are caused by milder air from the West Coast.

"We have a big ridge of high pressure that's built over Western Canada, and what that does is allows the milder, Pacific air to make its way across the mountains. As that mild air makes its way over the mountains, it actually dries and it warms, so we get even milder on the other side here," Lang says.

With the milder temperatures, Lang cautions that we should be aware of road conditions, as the warmer temperatures can cause black ice on the roadways.