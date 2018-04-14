Enjoying Nature While Not Being Ticked Off By Ticks

When the snow disappears in Manitoba and till the snow returns that is considered tick season. When the snow disappears in Manitoba and till the snow returns that is considered tick season.

According to Assistant Professor of Entomology at the University of Manitoba Doctor Kateryn Rochon, ticks can be found any time there isn't snow on the ground.

With the reality of ticks on the mind of many in the Pembina Valley during the Spring and Summer A Rocha invited Dr. Rochon to share about ticks.

'Talking About Ticks' was A Rocha's Nature Talk this month, to educate and correct misinformation on ticks and give people the tools to safely explore nature around them.

The Nature Talk had many attending, curios about what ticks and how to prevent possible bites.

Jamie Fox Director Pembina Valley Interpretive Centre says there is a large interest on the subject with a large group of people attending the talk.

"You get some people who don't go to the valley certain times of the year because of ticks, other people can't resist. You then see people too who know the risks."

The first stage in protecting one's self from ticks is to better understand them.

In Manitoba, there are two species which are most commonly seen, American dog ticks (wood ticks) and black-legged ticks (deer ticks).

Other species that have been seen in Manitoba but very rarely are the lone-star ticks and brown dog ticks. Brown dog ticks are found in tropical regions such as Mexico and transported on pets brought on vacations.

Unlike other tick species which die in an indoor environment, brown dog ticks can survive and there been cases of houses with an infestation of these insects.

Though both American dog ticks and black-legged ticks are capable of transmitting pathogens, black-legged ticks are the species of tick which are most commonly associated with carrying Lyme's disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan virus.

The first step in prevention is knowing the differences between two species.

Wood ticks are typically reddish-brown, with white or silver markings on their back. Deer ticks are generally smaller, darker in coloration with a larger "mouthpiece".

Doctor Kateryn Rochon gave an in-depth look at the biology of ticks, how they fit into an ecosystem, and how to reduce exposure to tick borne illness.

Wood ticks enjoy sunny open areas with tall grass, typically found around ecotones which are changes in an area like where the tall grass meets the edge of a path.

Deer ticks are found typically in more wooded areas, able to dry out more quickly than their wood tick counterparts. They can be found in the cool, moist areas of the woods, generally under leaf litter or other ground covers.

When exploring these types of environments, it's recommended to wear light-coloured clothing to help contrast with the dark coloration of ticks. Tucking your pants into your socks will stop ticks from gaining skin contacts and allows one to simply brush them off the clothing.

Rochon also says to wear repellents such as 30 percent DEET or Icardin and reapply to detour ticks from hitching a ride.

After a hike or spending time outside to check for ticks thoroughly, around the groin, sides, underarms, head, and lower back, afterward take a shower and scrub to remove any lingering insects.

If a tick is attached, Rochon says to remove it promptly. Taking needle-nose pliers grasp the animal as close to the base of the skin as possible avoiding squeezing the body, pull upwards slowly and avoid twisting.

The skill will typically have redness where the tick bit, pay close attention to the redness if it spreads seek medical advice.

Some people may suffer from "fever" like symptoms and when asked by a doctor if they were biting a tick they may not have realized they could have been bitten by a tick nymph.

Nymphs are extremely small around the size of a poppy seed and are capable of transferring the same pathogens as the adults.

Fox hopes that by better informing the public about the potential dangers of ticks and how we can prevent bites we can enjoy exploring the splendour which is the Pembina Valley.