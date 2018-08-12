Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

An entomologist with Manitoba Agriculture says the drought-like conditions this summer may be influencing the number of bugs we are seeing. John Gavloski explained it all depends on the insect.

He said the dry summer could be contributing to increased populations of certain grasshopper species, noting the pest species don't care for wet, humid conditions which can put their numbers at risk.

"There's a fungal pathogen that can really build up in the population of grasshoppers to the point where it is a significant controlling factor," explained Gavloski. "If we had had a bit more moisture that pathogen, the fungus, may become even more prevalent and start taking the population down."

On the other hand, he said insects like wheat midge and sunflower midge don't do well in the heat and thrive better in humid conditions.

As we head further into late summer, Gavloski added we will start to see more black house flies buzzing around.

"Basically anything that's decaying, rotting, they're going to be breeding in it...and they've just had a whole summer now to build their populations up."

He's not sure if the numbers are any higher than in past year but admitted the population is certainly bigger than earlier in the summer.

Entomologist Discusses Drought Impact on Insect Populations

