EpiPen Shortage A Concern To Winkler Pharmaceutical Specialist

A shortage of EpiPen epinephrine auto-injectors in the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg doses continues but is expected to be revived later this month, according to Pfizer, Canada's sole manufacturer of the product.

Many are feeling the effects of the scarcity, which Pfizer says is caused by manufacturing delays, as pharmacies across the nation gradually run out.

Winkler Pharmacy's pharmaceutical specialist Ryan Douglas says this can have dangerous outcomes.

"They are seriously affected because they are without that life-saving drug," he said. "It can kill someone."

People who are most at risk of going into anaphylactic shock show signs of the throat closing up, causing an inability to breathe, and a lowering of blood pressure, according to Douglas.

He says expired EpiPens can still do the trick in the case of an emergency, though. However, you should immediately visit the emergency room to seek further medical attention following the use of an outdated pen.

Health Canada advises to hold on to EpiPens for as long as possible and do not stockpile. Stockpiling could lead to someone not having a pen available for when they need it most.