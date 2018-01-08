Upwards Of 60 Access Control Volunteers Needed As Viterra Championships Approach

The Provincial Men's Curling Championship is quickly approaching. The top men's teams will be converging at the Winkler Recreation Complex for six days of curling action.

With the first draw coming up quickly, the need for more Access Control volunteers has come to the forefront. Around 50 more Access Control volunteers are needed for the event.

"It's Access Control's job to ensure everyone is where they are supposed to be and not getting access to places they're not supposed to be," said Access Control co-chair Cindy Kalansky.

Kalansky explained all of these volunteers need to be 18 years or older and have a completed criminal record check, because of the facility being licensed.

"We also ask that our volunteers also take an online course called 'smart choices', through Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries," said Kalansky.

Volunteer Chair Shelia Reimer said you can sign up at the Recreation Complex.

In addition to the need for more volunteers, Event Chair Louis Tanguay said ticket sales are a little bit slow at the moment, but through all the tickets and sponsorship tickets he expects there should be around 700 people at every draw. He added this is similar to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, where in fact, many draws were sold out.

"I would certainly encourage people not to wait until the end to buy their tickets," said Tanguay. "I remember in 2015 that people waited and some didn't get in."

Tanguay added some people came from as far away as Beausejour and Neepawa and were turned away because the draw had sold out.