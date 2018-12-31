Extreme Cold Warning In Effect

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

An extreme cold warning has taken over most of the province, and bringing a number of hazards with it.

According to environment Canada, extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or when the wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia. In this case, a cold Arctic air mass has caused a harsh wind with temperatures dipping to near -30 degrees.

Some common warning signs for hypothermia or extreme heat loss include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness or exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech. Someone with severe hypothermia may also be unconscious and have a slow or weak pulse.

On New Years Eve where many people have evening plans, it is especially important to make sure you have a plan before heading out for the night. This can include planning your transportation or lodgings, and having emergency supplies with you or in your vehicle.

Environment Canada says the risks of the cold weather are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. As well, if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

On the plus side, temperatures are expected to rise moderately on Wednesday, and potentially to near zero degrees over the weekend.

