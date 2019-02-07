Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

An all-too-familiar extreme cold has settled in Southern Manitoba, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Wind chill values in the -40 to -50 range can be expected into Friday as bitterly cold northerly winds ahead of a ridge of high pressure continue to affect the Pembina Valley.

However, winds should diminish by Saturday as the ridge moves over the area, but below-normal temperatures are expected to persist.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress in warm layers, noting the outer layer should be wind resistant.

The Extreme Cold Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the following communities:

-Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and Gretna

-R.M. of Montcalm incl. St. Jean Baptiste

-R.M. of Morris incl. Rosenort and Aubigny

-R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle

-R.M. of Stanley incl. Winkler and Morden

-R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood

Company Hopes To Provide Boost To Miami Arena In Memory Of Founder

A Miami company is hoping to provide a boost to their local arena in memory of co-founder Steve Livingston. In January 2018 SJ Agronomy Services's Steve Livingston passed away in a car accident, just…

Cancellations Continue Thursday Afternoon And For Friday

Cancellations for Friday, February 8th: Prairie Rose School Division has cancelled classes and bus service for Region A only for Friday, February 8th. This includes Miami School, Roland School,…

Mayors Battle For Crokicurl Trophy In Winnipeg (VIDEO)

Martin Harder answered Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's Crokicurl challenge again this year, this time coming home with the hardware. The Winkler Mayor took on Bowman, as well as Steinbach Mayor Earl…

Students Experiencing Life In The Military (VIDEO)

Local youth have been given an opportunity to experience life in the military while still in high school. As part of a new program at Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC), students can earn two high school…

Woman Issued Ticket After Driving Into Business

One woman is facing charges after driving into a storefront on Norquay Dr. in Winkler. Shortly after 8:30 a.m on January 30, police received a report of a vehicle that had driven into a business and…

Morden Looking At Solutions For Snow Removal Challenges

Merchants of Stephen Street in Morden have been looking to the city for aid in snow removal, with a main focus on the downtown sidewalks. Currently, businesses on Thornhill get their snow cleared by…

Rhineland, Altona Officials Meet With New AMM Executive

Area municipal officials had the opportunity to meet with the new executive of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). Representatives with the Municipality of Rhineland and officials from…

Town Of Morris Looking For Info On Highway 75

The mayor of Morris is growing frustrated over the lack of information flowing from the province in regards to the flood-proofing of Highway 75. Scott Crick says he's hopeful they'll see more…

UPDATE: South Clinic Re-Opened At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

The C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler has reopened its South Clinic after an electrical fire in a rooftop heating unit. While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the…

