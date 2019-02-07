Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

An all-too-familiar extreme cold has settled in Southern Manitoba, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Wind chill values in the -40 to -50 range can be expected into Friday as bitterly cold northerly winds ahead of a ridge of high pressure continue to affect the Pembina Valley.

However, winds should diminish by Saturday as the ridge moves over the area, but below-normal temperatures are expected to persist.

Environment Canada reminds residents to dress in warm layers, noting the outer layer should be wind resistant.

The Extreme Cold Warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the following communities:

-Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and Gretna

-R.M. of Montcalm incl. St. Jean Baptiste

-R.M. of Morris incl. Rosenort and Aubigny

-R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle

-R.M. of Stanley incl. Winkler and Morden

-R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood