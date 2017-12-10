Falcon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop And Restaurant Torn Down

The pro shop and restaurant at the Falcon Lake Golf Course are being torn down.

Harry Brotchie is the President and Owner of Lakeland Golf Management which runs the Falcon Lake Golf Course. He says both the restaurant and pro shop were aging buildings that have been due for replacement for a number of years already.

“Right now is the demolition of the two buildings on site and we are replacing it with one restaurant pro-shop structure that is pretty much going to be on the site of the original clubhouse, just turned on a little bit of an angle. The pro shop will be on the end facing the street and the outdoor patio and restaurant will be facing the putting green and the golf course.”

Brotchie says they are very excited about the brand new space. construction will begin shortly after demolition is complete and they hope to have the new pro shop and restaurant open by July 1, 2018.