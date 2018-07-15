Falk Discusses Gun Law As Well As Slowdown In Illegal Migration

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Provencher Conservative MP Ted Falk says he is disappointed the Liberal Government is proceeding with Bill C-71 which would amend regulations for firearms. The bill received Third Reading last month and will now go to the Senate for further study. Falk says this will basically set up another gun registry.

"That is a bill that will put more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, whether they are farmers, sports shooters or hunters. It's being referred to as a backdoor registry. It doesn't do anything to address gun-related violence, domestic violence, gang violence or anything like that. And really, it just puts an additional burden law-abiding firearms owners. I've spoken against it. Our firearms community and our farmers and hunters here are just not happy with that bill. This is something that they thought they had dealt with and we had put it to bed and now it seems to be surfacing again."

The previous Conservative Government scrapped the gun registry that had been in place for years.

Meanwhile, on another issue, Falk says an action he took earlier this year has resulted in a significant decline in the number of people attempting to illegally migrate into Canada at the Emerson border crossing. Falk explains he urged Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to meet with the Somalian community in Minneapolis to explain the proper way of applying for immigration.

"I asked him to do that earlier in the year, I think it was January or February and he said, 'I did exactly what you asked, I went down there and in your particular province that has stemmed the tide quite a bit.' I said, your job is partially done, now you need to work on Quebec."

A large number of illegal migrants that had been crossing the border into Canada at Emerson were from the Somalian community in Minneapolis who were concerned about their future in the United States.

