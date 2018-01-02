Falk Reflects On 2017 Highlights

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Details
Category: Local News

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says a few memories stand out from 2017. In reflecting on the past year, Ted Falk says a big event was the selection of Andrew Scheer as the new leader of the federal Conservatives. He feels Scheer is connecting very well with Canadians and will be a force to be reckoned with.

"We're getting very good response and feedback from people because he is a very personable person. He has connected with community, he has connected with families and he certainly is abreast of the issues Canadians all care about and that is making sure that we live in a safe country and also making sure that we keep their taxes low."

On the legislative side, Falk has a very specific highlight from this past year.

"The success we had with Bill 51 and getting the government to agree to leave Section 176 of the Criminal Code intact, which provides protection for clergy and also people engaged in worship services."

Falk was also happy to see a significant reduction in the number of illegal migrants crossing the border into Canada near Emerson. He notes it is something he worked hard on and was pleased to get Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to come to Emerson to get first-hand knowledge of the situation so the Minister could take appropriate action.

Login