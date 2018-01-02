Falk Reflects On 2017 Highlights

The best junior curlers in the province enjoyed the best Altona has to offer during the 2018 Canola Juniors Championship which wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Host Committee Co-Chair Keith Stoesz says…
While learning about Local and Global initiatives a group of students at Parkland Elementary School in Winkler, called Youth in Leadership (YIL), chose to become involved in the community themselves.…
Frost Fire Ski is operating in a different capacity this year due to a wind storm that wrecked their main chairlift. Kristi Wilfahrt, Interim Foundation Director of the Pembina Gorge Foundation…
The impending legalization of marijuana on July 2, 2018, is never far from the mind of Manitoba's growth, enterprise and trade minister, Blaine Pedersen. The Midland MLA says a review will begin…
Members of the Carman-Dufferin Protective Services Committee hope the creation of a new position will provide leadership in future emergencies. Chair, Matt Gray, explained that a series of EMO…
The Manitoba 4-H program continues to be one of the most vibrant programs for youth and young adults across the province with over 2200 members attending the approximate 140 clubs. Members up to the…
The Municipality of Rhineland and Altona are collaborating on a proposed joint economic strategy. Members from the local business community have urged both municipalities to come up with a joint…
It’s not every day that someone gets to name a new flavour of frozen yogurt. For two local musicians that were the case, L (Lindsay) Rae & J(Joey) were approached by Tutti Frutti to enter the contest…
A Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada says southern Manitoba might have had the best weather this year in all of Canada. David Phillips says that was especially the case in summer when…
The Town of Morris has been looking into the addition of fiber optics Internet, and continues to weigh options in 2018. Mayor Gavin van der Linde said council is tentatively looking at 50 to 100…
As temperatures dip into the -30’s pet owners are trying to balance outdoor breaks and exercise with being indoors for a greater length of time. Veterinarian with Turtle Mountain Veterinary Clinic in…
A meteorologist in southern Manitoba says we can expect the cold weather to stick around well into the new year. Riley Hole, owner of Prairie Weather Services, says all signs point to daytime highs…
Earlier this winter it was announced the Morris Red River Wild Pee Wee team was chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill in Ottawa. Only one boys and one girls team from each province and territory was…
A significant number of asylum seekers in the U.S. crossing into Canada at Emerson was the big story for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin in 2017. "The border-jumper issue was a hot topic for…
The chilly temperatures this week appear to have been taking their toll on vehicles. Liz Kulyk is the corporate manager of government and community relations with CAA. Kulyk says Tuesday was their…