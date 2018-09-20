Falk Thrilled That Alleslev Crossed The Floor

Provencher MP Ted Falk says it was an exciting way for the fall sitting of Parliament to begin. He is referring to the announcement Monday by Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev that she was leaving the Liberal Party to join the Conservatives. Falk says he was completely surprised by her speech in the House of Commons.

"I was listening very intently as to what she might be referencing and, all of a sudden, it became clear that she was expressing her dissatisfaction as a Liberal Member of Parliament and with the direction that the Liberal Government is going. And, in particular, she cited the oath she had given as an Air Force Captain to service country. She says, from her perspective, the best way that she could serve country was to join the Conservative Party of Canada and to provide an effective Opposition and, eventually, an effective change in government."

Falk says this is a real boost for the Conservatives and confirms to him that people are looking at the party as one that offers a real alternative to the existing government and gives hope to Canadians that the party is on the right track.

Meanwhile, Falk says there appears to have been very little damage to the Conservatives so far from the decision by Maxime Bernier to quit the party and start a new one.

"There's very little discussion about Max Bernier in our party, at least I think we have all moved on. There is, of course, always concern that someone could take away support that we have traditionally enjoyed. Again, I just want to reference that when Mr. Bernier left the Conservative Party of Canada, he left alone. He did not leave with any other colleagues, there aren't any existing Members of Parliament that have chosen to follow Max."

On another matter, Falk will continue in his role as Deputy Shadow Minister (Critic) for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. But he notes the Shadow Minister in that position has changed as John Barlow has taken over that role. Falk also sits on the Committee for Natural Resources.