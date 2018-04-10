Families Facing Fewer Tax Credits

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Families will be losing a number of credits this tax season.

While the Federal Government has boosted monthly child-benefit payments, Joshua Neufeld of CNH Tax and Bookkeeping in Winkler explains when filing income tax this year, families shouldn't expect as much of a refund.

Another change, this time from the Provincial Government, has seen the elimination of the tuition fee income tax rebate.

To attract more professionals to Manitoba, the program rewarded students who stayed in the province with a credit of ten percent of their tuition every year, for six years, essentially receiving 60 percent of your tuition back as a credit against taxes owed.

The Provincial Conservatives have since ended the program, citing that no impact study had been done to assess the success of the $60 million rebate.

"For students that were looking forward to using that... they can no longer plan for those credits," Neufeld says.

Other tips he offers to residents:

-Seniors (55 and over) paying school taxes, make sure to apply for the school rebate. Neufeld notes residents can receive up to $500 back.

-All medical receipts should be saved, including letters of recommendation from a doctor if sent to a specialist in another community as travel and meal expenses can be reimbursed as well.

-Keep charitable donation receipts. Neufeld notes after the first $200 donated, every dollar garners a 50 percent credit. A donation of $1,000 translates into a $400 tax credit.

The deadline for income tax submission is April 30. The deadline for self-employed residents is June 15.

