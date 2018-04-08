Family In Shock After Former Billet Involved In Humboldt Bus Tragedy

The billet parents of former Steinbach Piston Matthieu Gomercic are relieved that he has survived the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash but are at a loss for words as to what all the other families are going through.

On Friday evening, the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team was traveling to Nipawin Saskatchewan for game five of their SJHL semi-final series, when a semi collided with their team bus claiming the lives of 15 out of the 29 on board and leaving 14 injured, some critically.

Donna Mikkola, of Steinbach, billeted Matthieu for two years while he played for the Pistons. She says her and her husband Dave were sick to their stomachs when they first heard the devastating news.

"When we heard the news from our daughter, I mean I was just sick. I was so petrified that he hadn't survived and for the rest of the players. I can't imagine what it's like for everyone out there, I mean, I can't even imagine what it's like for Matt's parents but I was just ever so thankful that we did hear that he survived. I can not even imagine what it's like for the rest. you can't imagine unless you've been there. I just feel that they've got so much support and anything that people can do to help would just be amazing. I mean if I could be there to help I would definitely be there to help. It's such a devastating shock."

Mikkola adds in the midst of all this tragedy, it's been amazing to see everyone from all across Canada rallying together and supporting the families in need.

"You figure the world is a huge place and but when it comes to a tragedy like this, we're just so tight-knit and it's small. It's totally amazing how people from all over come together for something like this with their love and support for everybody."

As of 12:30 pm Saturday, Mikkola had not yet heard directly from Matthieu but says despite him not playing in Steinbach anymore, they still keep in close touch with him.

"We are back and forth texting all the time and he still has a key for our house and he knows he's welcome here anytime. When hockey season is done he always comes out for a visit and he's always here for the weekend of Summer in the City."