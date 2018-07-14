Farm Safety Includes Keeping Kids Off All Machines

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Kids should not be taken on farm machinery at all, according to safety experts who want to keep children safe over summer.

On Saturday, June 23, a four-year-old boy was riding in a utility trailer attached to an acreage tractor before the trailer came loose and rolled back into a ditch. The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Rob Gobeil, an agricultural health and safety specialist with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), says the most important thing you can do as a parent is set boundaries for your children when they are on the farm, whether it's with friends, relatives, or grandparents.

"The main thing is having some clear boundaries in place and spending some time teaching the kids what the safe areas are," said Gobeil. "As parents, we have a responsibility to keep these children away from dangerous situations."

That includes teaching them about those dangerous situations. One of those situations includes taking children or grandchildren on the farm equipment for a ride.

"Even a cab cannot guarantee the safety of a child," Gobeil said. "What we want to do is focus on prevention and keep children away from all machinery regardless of the situation."

That includes rides in machines such as tractors and combines. While there is no set age when this can change, it's recommended that they stay off until adults are convinced they are responsible enough to be near it.

Gobeil also says that it's important to establish work zones and play zones. They may even mean setting up a fence around the play area so that kids don't accidentally wander where they shouldn't be going.

"(The fence) is just an extra measure to make sure no one gets injured," Gobeil said.

More Local News

Morden Fighting For Water Quality As Algae Grows

The City of Morden is working diligently to figure out how to avoid future outbreaks of large algae blooms that effected water quality last summer. Currently, Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave…

Farm Safety Includes Keeping Kids Off All Machines

Kids should not be taken on farm machinery at all, according to safety experts who want to keep children safe over summer. On Saturday, June 23, a four-year-old boy was riding in a utility trailer…

Rabbits Eating Your Garden? Here's What You Can Do

Residents in Altona and area have reported a high number of rabbits nibbling away at their gardens. Carla Hrycyna is the host of CFAM Lawn and Garden Journal. "I think over the year we're seeing more…

Interest Rate Hike May Benefit Seniors

While the rising interest rate puts more pressure on borrowers, seniors may see their annual income rising. Many financial institutions settled at 3.7 percent for the Prime Borrowing Rate Wednesday…

Local Runner Honoured For 40 Consecutive Years In MB Marathon

A Winkler resident is among a handful of runners in the Province to take part in the Manitoba Marathon for all 40 years. Suderman has also been an organizer of the Thanks For Giving Run in Winkler…

RM Of Morris Council In Talks With High Speed Internet Provider

High speed Internet service for the RM of Morris has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said requests from the community have triggered action.…

Women Encouraged To Take Leadership Roles In Community

Nine women attended the Women in Politics gathering, learning what being a public servant all entails. The event was led by Morden Councillor Heather Francis, who says it was an open discussion…

Winkler Fire Department Responds To Blumenfeld Barn Fire

Winkler firefighters were called out just before midnight Thursday to a report of a barn fire. The call came in from the community of Blumenfeld. Deputy Fire Chief Phil Dueck explains the owner was…

MB Hydro Response Time Improving Since District Consolidation

Since the district consolidation of a number of Manitoba Hydro buildings in the region a few years ago, response time to power outages and other interruptions has improved by an average of 10…

Winkler's K-9 Unit Closer To Returning

The Winkler Police Service recently met its new police dog. Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains the new K-9 unit will be together near the end of the year before beginning training. He notes ever since…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login