Farmers And Ag Retailers Play Hockey For Good Cause (VIDEO)

A hockey tournament in St. Jean Baptiste was put on to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

This is the first year for the Pre-Seed Shinny Round-Up tournament event is called Pre-Seed Shinny Round-Up and 60 players took part, said organizer Mike Gilmore.

He adds this is the first year for the event, and explained he wanted it to be a fun day for people in the ag industry. Gilmore reached out to 31 sponsors

"Some of our producers came back from the Ag Show in Brandon, and they went to a supper and said they appreciated the fact it was a no-sales pitch kind of event," Gilmore explained.

"It made my mind think that maybe we should organize something where the ag retails and local producers all get together for a fun event like this," he added.

Gilmore reached out to 31 sponsors, stretching from Emerson to St. Agathe and Altona. With pledges and supporters, he hopes to raise $5,000 dollars for the Children's Hospital.

"My family has experience with the Children's Hospital, so for me, it's near and dear to the heart, I've always been wanting to do something to give back," Gilmore said.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, also included a silent auction and supper.

Gilmore said he received phenomenal support from the ag retailers and hopes the tournament can take place again next year.