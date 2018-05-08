The dry conditions this spring is making it fairly easy for producers to get their crops in.

Altona area farmer Wes Martens has finished planting his corn and cereal crops and is starting on canola and soybeans today (Tuesday).

Martens expects most of the cereal crops and corn have been planted in the southern part of the Red River Valley by now.

"I know that on the seed side of my operation guys are now picking up soybeans and starting to plant them, while some are waiting until the middle or the end of the week. Seeding in general has been progressing very well because we are so exceptionally dry right now."

Martens said a good rainfall would be a welcome site right now as the first couple of inches of soil are very dry at this point. He suggested the area needs at least an inch of precipitation.

"That's at least how much we'll need to soak through the couple of inches of dry soil on top. A quarter inch of rain won't do it at this point."

After a summer with very little rainfall last year followed by a dry fall and winter, the sub-soil moisture on many fields is minimal at best, according to Martens.