Farmers Waiting For Warmer Weather

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

A diversification specialist with Manitoba Agriculture says the tough spring could present some challenges for farmers looking to get out onto their fields.

Scott Chalmers says the cold spring offers up some difficulties for area farmers.

“We certainly have had a late spring and the ground is still frozen. Soil temperatures are just creeping above zero and many areas are still frozen in the minus 3 range and that isn’t good news for farmers but once all the snow disappears we will see the soil temp start to rise.”

Chalmers has seen a few four wheel drive tractors moving around. “I know some producers are having a tough time even if there seeder is parked outside the shanks are still frozen to the ground. There is still a lot of frost in the ground with reports the frost is still seven feet deep.”

When it comes to seeding Chalmers says the weather is going to have an impact.

“I will get right to the point and normally in one month we are supposed to be seeding our soybeans and they seem to like around 12 degrees and we’ve got a long way to go to hit that mark. With that producers will have to plan out the seeding season to make sure time is allotted for soybeans to be planted at the appropriate temperature.”

This spring seems to have fairly good moisture conditions.

“The late spring will delay weeds and we will have to control them more in crop than before the crop is seeded. Maybe farmers are going to skip the burn off and pour the inputs into in crop spray which usually costs a bit more money.”

Chalmers says in his discussions with farmers it appears there won’t be many sunflowers going into the ground. “For the most part I envision mostly canola, soybeans, wheat and maybe some oats.”

More Local News

Morden A No Fly-Zone For R/C Aircraft

R/C enthusiasts are being warned that flying remote-controlled aircraft and drones is prohibited within Morden city limits. "Morden covers anything that flies, aeroplanes, anything, they're banned…

Farmers Waiting For Warmer Weather

A diversification specialist with Manitoba Agriculture says the tough spring could present some challenges for farmers looking to get out onto their fields. Scott Chalmers says the cold spring offers…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Former Winkler Resident Leaving For England To Celebrate Royal Birthday

A former Winkler resident has received an invitation to Buckingham Palace. Tanya Derksen will be helping celebrate the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday. The connection comes through her work with the…

Meridian Exhibition Center Continues Fight For Funding

Winkler City Council says there remains no word on federal funding for the upcoming arena expansion. Deputy Mayor Henry Siemens says a recent letter from the federal government on the matter did not…

Rhineland Reeve Encouraged By Provincial Water Review

Rhineland municipality welcomes a provincial review of legislation governing Manitoba's water resources. Provincial officials were able to add some details to the initiative at the municipal…

Altona Firefighters Rid House Of Smoke From Kitchen Fire

At 1:17 today 16 firefighters with the Altona Fire Department responded to a call. Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said a kitchen fire down Poplar Street in Altona prompted the call from residents, who…

Two More Municipalities Impose Burn Bans

Dry conditions this spring have forced two more municipalities in the Red River Valley to issue burn bans. A burning ban is now in effect for the Town of Morris and R.M. of Montcalm, joining the R.M.…

Friday Morning Collision Slows Traffic on PTH 75

It appears that a multi-vehicle collision has occured at the intersection of two busy highways in the region. Witnesses report the incident happened late Friday morning in the southbound land of PTH…

A Pain In Your Home, Multi-Coloured Asian Lady Beetles Have A Good Side

As the weather gets warmer, Multi-Coloured Asian Lady Beetles are starting to wake up from dormancy, which means you might be noticing them in your homes, or already have for a number of weeks. There…

Awards Showcase Winkler's Commitment To Innovation, People And Community Focus

Winkler's business community celebrated it's best and brightest at the 2018 P.W Enns Business Awards Thursday night. The recurring theme was investing in people, technology and the community. The…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Reinland Low German Plays

19 April 2018 - 21 April 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Reinland Community Center





21
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

21 April 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Mom 2 Mom Sale - Winkler

21 April 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Southland Mall, Winkler





21
Apr
2018
Intermediate Stained Glass Workshop - Morris

21 April 2018 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Morris Recreation Office, Morris





21
Apr
2018
Spring Fling Craft & Bake Thing 2018

21 April 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Morris Multiplex, Morris





21
Apr
2018
La RIVIERE RAPTOR FESTIVAL 2018

21 April 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

La Riviere & Community Recreation Centre, La Rivière





Login