Farmers Waiting For Warmer Weather

A diversification specialist with Manitoba Agriculture says the tough spring could present some challenges for farmers looking to get out onto their fields.

Scott Chalmers says the cold spring offers up some difficulties for area farmers.

“We certainly have had a late spring and the ground is still frozen. Soil temperatures are just creeping above zero and many areas are still frozen in the minus 3 range and that isn’t good news for farmers but once all the snow disappears we will see the soil temp start to rise.”

Chalmers has seen a few four wheel drive tractors moving around. “I know some producers are having a tough time even if there seeder is parked outside the shanks are still frozen to the ground. There is still a lot of frost in the ground with reports the frost is still seven feet deep.”

When it comes to seeding Chalmers says the weather is going to have an impact.

“I will get right to the point and normally in one month we are supposed to be seeding our soybeans and they seem to like around 12 degrees and we’ve got a long way to go to hit that mark. With that producers will have to plan out the seeding season to make sure time is allotted for soybeans to be planted at the appropriate temperature.”

This spring seems to have fairly good moisture conditions.

“The late spring will delay weeds and we will have to control them more in crop than before the crop is seeded. Maybe farmers are going to skip the burn off and pour the inputs into in crop spray which usually costs a bit more money.”

Chalmers says in his discussions with farmers it appears there won’t be many sunflowers going into the ground. “For the most part I envision mostly canola, soybeans, wheat and maybe some oats.”