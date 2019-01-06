Father Shares Grief And Hope In New Book

In 2014 the Sukkau family in Winkler was struck by tragedy with the unexpected loss of their son and brother, Travis.

In the aftermath of a parent's worst nightmare, father David Sukkau turned to poetry to express his grief. The outpouring of writings was so much that he's compiled them and recently published a book called 'Into the Valley'.

"They just started flowing out of me, I would be up at night, I couldn't sleep because these words came to me and I just had to write them," he explains.

Sukkau had posted a number of poems on his Facebook page over the years, and when he asked if anyone would be interested in ordering one of his books, the response was considerable.

"I think God might be using me to tell a story, to give a message of hope of healing for those going through grief."

For the Sukkau family, these poems have been a great source of comfort he says, adding tragedy always turns people onto three big questions; is there a God?; Is He good?; And is God in control?

"And we have to work through that... even through tragedy, I've found He is a good God. He is in control, and while we don't always get what we want from God, He knows what's best.."

While the grief still weighs heavy at times, he says God's grace and the support of the community have been a great comfort. Now, Sukkau says he wants to share the hope he's found.