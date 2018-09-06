Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency response helicopter in the air.

The cause hits especially close to home for the Walls; STARS carried Cody's brother Brad to the hospital after a tragic crash in March, 2017. While his brother would succumb to his injuries in hospital, the Walls say raising money for the service is important, "I want STARS to be there for the next person that needs them," James says. "It's a valuable service that we need especially out here in the Pembina Valley."

On average, STARS representatives say it's approximately 25 minutes from the Pembina Valley to hospital in Winnipeg by helicopter.

"STARS gave Brad a chance and we had four days with him before he passed away," James explains. "Without STARS, I don’t believe Brad would have made it through the first night. I want everyone in rural Manitoba to have access to STARS so that everyone has the chance of the best possible care when they need it."

The Wall family toured the STARS facility and saw first-hand the equipment they use. "It's like a hospital at your side," James says, noting STARS also comes with some of the best EMTs in the Province.

James and Cody will compete in challenges on the island today while raising donations from the community to "rescue" them from the island. So far, the father-son team has raised approximately $20,000.

Together with the other four participants, the events has raised a total of $114,000, close to half their combined goal.

stars islandParticipants are tasked with a number of survival challenges during the day

stars interiorSTARS also opened a helipad on the roof of the Health Sciences Centre's Diagnostic Centre of Excellence in 2016, making access to care even quicker.

More Local News

Morden Shares Reality Of What It Means For Council

With the civic elections on the horizon, the City of Morden held an information session for potential candidates. Morden City Manager John Scarce says municipalities hold these sessions to prepare…

Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency…

St. Joseph Wind Farm Propelling Manitoba's Renewable Energy Future Forward

Driving past the community of St. Joseph, blinking red lights coat the horizon like fireflies glittering in the sky. Off-white blades attached to stems, stretching 80 metres above ground, turn with…

Water Leak Forces Temporary Closure of Altona YFC; The Station

The Youth for Christ program in Altona is left without home following a long-weekend water break at its 1st St. NW facility. Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, said he discovered the leak when…

Winkler Police Seeking Public's Assistance

The Winkler Police Service is seeking the public's help in identifying a number of persons of interest in two separate investigations. Can you identify these persons of interest in a fraud…

Manitou Opera House In Use 250 Days A Year

The Manitou Opera House has been a cultural gathering place for over a century in the rural Manitoba community. Organizers say the facility is used 250 days a year. "That's pretty busy... but that's…

Warmer Than Normal Fall On The Way

Southern Manitoba has just come through one of the hottest summers on record. David Phillips with Environment Canada says the summer of 1988 was hotter, and so the summer of 2018 will go down as the…

Regional Water Supply Holding Up Under Dry Summer

An official with a regional water utility says they continue to meet the demand for water despite a very dry year so far. The Pembina Valley Water Co-op supplies its 14 member municipalities with…

New School Year, New Grade At Carman Collegiate

Carman Collegiate is now a grade 6 to 12 school. The board of trustees for Prairie Rose School Division has moved forward on a plan to relocate the grade from Carman Elementary School to Carman…

Community Theatre Company, Breakfast Program Receive A Boost

A pair of local organizations received a boost this summer, including the Flatlands Community Theatre Company and the Border Valley Breakfast Program. The program was nominated by local CLAC…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login