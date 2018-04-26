Faulty Elevator Leads To Morden Fire Hall Lending A Hand

After an incident at Legion Housing with their elevator, the Morden Fire Department has been helping residents use the stairs.

Jake Klassen of Legion Housing says after Christmas the elevator had been acting up and eventually had to be repaired for safety reasons.

"We had a couple people who were trapped inside the elevator. It wasn't long and we had them out."

The Fire Department was contacted and while the elevator was being repaired Fire Chief Andy Thiessen says they wanted to give a hand.

"It's one of those things where we have lots of members that can pop down and give them a hand. We thought during this time of repair that this was something we could do for them."

The elevator underwent repairs and is in good condition.

Thiessen says they've received a lot of smiles and hugs in thanks for their aid.

While the elevator is in good condition plans are underway to replace it. Manitoba Housing will be coming out to give more information on the procedure during the replacement, asking if some residents will be able to stay with family during the period of time the installment is taking place.

EMS and the Fire Department will be involved during this time with Thiessen saying they are able to give any assistance the residents may need.