Fawn And Cub Market Finds Large Following In Morden

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A local artisan market has gone viral, revealing a growing number of home-based entrepreneurs looking for places to connect with their customers.

The Fawn and Cub Market started as a small event outside organizer Ashley Funk's shop in Morden. However, the response was so strong the event was moved to a larger outdoor venue. "We didn't think it would blow up as quickly as it did," Funk says.

The event took place this month in the Morden Park with 100 artisans from across the region.

"There are so many talented people in Southern Manitoba that makes things, and people don't have a clue," Funk says. "When you show people what's out there it's amazing how quickly it catches on."

She notes the popularity also reveals a movement towards hand-crafted, quality products, "supporting local is on fire right now," she says.

Funk explains breaking into traditional retail locations is difficult, "I get it... it's really hard starting your own business, especially if you're making your own product, you've got to sell yourself." She says it's part of the reason the market insists vendors create more elaborate booth displays instead of a product on a table.

The format not only drew local artisans and customers, but the market created appeal outside the area as well.

"It went viral on us," Funk says, noting many vendors and visitors were from as far away as Winnipeg, some spending time in Morden for the first time.

The success ensures the Fawn and Cub Market has a future, as organizers hope to build on the momentum with the aim of showcasing 200 artisans at their next event.

fawn1

fawn2

More Local News

Grenier Pledges To Continue Fiscal Responsibility

"It's really that second term... where you become a real asset to the community and its citizens." That according to Michael Grenier who is hoping to have a second term with Winkler City Council,…

Altona Arena Gets Early Start to the Season

Sunflower Gardens, the arena in Altona, will be winter-ready four days earlier than last year. Crews have started preparing the local rink for ice installation, and according to Ron Epp, Recreation…

Fawn And Cub Market Finds Large Following In Morden

A local artisan market has gone viral, revealing a growing number of home-based entrepreneurs looking for places to connect with their customers. The Fawn and Cub Market started as a small event…

Accident In Winkler Totals Four Vehicles

A number of vehicles were damaged in an accident in Winkler Friday. Winkler Police report a westbound vehicle on Muirham Dr. lost control and collided with four vehicles parked on the south side of a…

Former Winnipeg Man Watches As Hurricane Florence Destroys Home (VIDEO)

A Winnipeg man who has called North Carolina home for the past 18 years is riding out Hurricane Florence at his neighbour's house as the category 1 storm continues to batter the coast. Paley said the…

ACU Charity Golf Raises Huge Dollars For STARS Air Ambulance

STARS Air Ambulance received a major boost Thursday from the Access Credit Union Charity golf tournament. In total, the emergency service will receive close to $68,000. Golfers raised nearly $43,000…

Local Business Leaders Call For Level Playing Field With US, Provinces

Local business leaders are worried the ripple effects of US tariffs may mean layoffs in their workforces. Conservative House Leader and Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen was in Winkler this week to…

Coordinator Says Immigration Needed For Continued Growth

Immigration to Canada is growing, and the Pembina Valley is no exception. According to Elaine Burton Saindon, Coordinator of Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership(PVLIP), immigration is a…

Licence Suspensions Coming For Distracted Driving

Penalties for distracted driving will soon become more severe in Manitoba with the addition of driver's licence suspensions. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says an amendment was approved by the…

PVBC Has Summer Week With More Staff Than Campers

Pembina Valley Bible Camp has a smaller camp size, which allows the staff to build more personal relationships with each camper, but what happens when there is more staff than campers? PVBC offers a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login