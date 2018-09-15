Fawn And Cub Market Finds Large Following In Morden

A local artisan market has gone viral, revealing a growing number of home-based entrepreneurs looking for places to connect with their customers.

The Fawn and Cub Market started as a small event outside organizer Ashley Funk's shop in Morden. However, the response was so strong the event was moved to a larger outdoor venue. "We didn't think it would blow up as quickly as it did," Funk says.

The event took place this month in the Morden Park with 100 artisans from across the region.

"There are so many talented people in Southern Manitoba that makes things, and people don't have a clue," Funk says. "When you show people what's out there it's amazing how quickly it catches on."

She notes the popularity also reveals a movement towards hand-crafted, quality products, "supporting local is on fire right now," she says.

Funk explains breaking into traditional retail locations is difficult, "I get it... it's really hard starting your own business, especially if you're making your own product, you've got to sell yourself." She says it's part of the reason the market insists vendors create more elaborate booth displays instead of a product on a table.

The format not only drew local artisans and customers, but the market created appeal outside the area as well.

"It went viral on us," Funk says, noting many vendors and visitors were from as far away as Winnipeg, some spending time in Morden for the first time.

The success ensures the Fawn and Cub Market has a future, as organizers hope to build on the momentum with the aim of showcasing 200 artisans at their next event.