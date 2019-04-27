Last week the provincial and federal governments announced details of a bilateral agreement on home and community care, and mental health and addiction services. The agreement outlines how the province plans to invest its share of the $11 billion over 10 years announced by the federal government in Budget 2017.

One new initiative is the implementation of a pregnancy and infant loss program. This will help support parents experiencing this particular loss and ultimately help them find hope and a way through the grief.

Cameron Friesen, Minister of Health, Seniors, and Active Living says, "there aren't a lot of resources dedicated for people who find themselves in that very tragic circumstance. We know that parents can become isolated in their grief, we know as well that there can be stigma around the death of children that can prevent society from speaking about the devastating effects on parents that have experienced this kind of loss."

Bella Wiebe.

Bella Wiebe, a resident of the Pembina Valley, helps fill some of this need through her 'It's Your Story' events. The evenings allow women to gather together and have open conversations about things like birth, motherhood, post-partum depression, and infant loss.

"I kind of got inspiration from an organization in the U.S. called 'Birth Without Fear,' and what we try to do at the event is create space for women to feel safe and heard when they share the experiences that they went through," she says.

Wiebe says her support system is very strong, but she saw there wasn't really a place in the area to share your story without fear of judgment. As well, she hopes her events can help bring awareness to things like miscarriage.

"So many women think or feel that they're the only one who's experienced such and such feelings when one in five pregnancies ends in a miscarriage. I think even just putting together some support groups or bringing a normalization to it because there are so many variations of normal," she says.

In terms of the province's announcement to invest more funds into this type of programming, Wiebe hopes it will also include more time spent with mothers just after birth.

"Most women only see their doctors six weeks after birth unless they go in to the ER or go in to the walk-in clinic. A lot can happen in six weeks, especially if you're having nursing troubles or anything after a c-section," she says.

Wiebe also welcomes anyone who would like to talk more about the experiences of pregnancy, birth, and loss, to visit the next 'It's Your Story' event. It takes place June 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Winkler.