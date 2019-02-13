Federal, Provincial Governments Announce Millions In Road Improvements For The Region

A handful of highways in the region will be getting some upgrades as part of a multi-million dollar infrastructure investment from the federal and provincial governments.

Over $8 million will be spent on PTH 75 to construct a new southbound commercial lane connecting the Canadian border facility at Emerson to the existing U.S. Customs plaza at the international boundary. Upgrades to the area will also improve segregation of vehicle and commercial truck traffic to speed up processing time and improve the flow at the border crossing.

Over $51 million will go to rehabilitating 77 kilometres of Provincial Trunk Highways 2 and 3 over four sections; PTH 2 from PR 240 to PTH 13, PTH 2 from Souris to the North Junction of PTH 10, PTH 3 from PTH 31 to 13.9 kilometres west of PR 432, and PTH 3 from PTH 23 to 0.7 kilometres south of PTH 13.

A total of about 350 kilometres of Manitoba's roads will be improved through these projects thanks to $143,967,500 from the federal government, and just over $147,442,500 from the province.