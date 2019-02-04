Fifth Annual PVHS 'Thaw Your Paws' Raises Over $3,800

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
The Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS) held their annual 'Thaw Your Paws Staycation Social' on Saturday and raised just over $3,800.

"It's the fifth annual one this year, so we're super excited that this event has been successful for us over the years," says PR Chair Megan Rogers.

The funds raised go towards things like keeping up vaccinations for the animals, or taking care of health issues that may arise. What these funds cannot do is help them find homes willing to foster a pet.

"Sometimes we look for experienced fosters who can help train a dog if they have some issues, if the dog maybe is mouthing or something that we want to work out of them. Or sometimes they have health issues and just need some medication and need to be out of the shelter for a bit, so there's all kinds of different reasons."

Rogers adds, they like to have a 30 commitment for their foster program.

Holly Thorne says while they are always looking for foster homes, they are also looking for board members. "We've got a couple of vacancies that are coming open on our board for the next couple of months, specifically for fundraising."

They are always looking for fresh faces who can bring some unique ideas into the PVHS, Thorne notes.

"If there's anybody out there who's got really good thoughts on really good events, and wants to be part of something that's really important, and helping protect the lives of animals, then we'd love to hear from you."

Rogers says anyone interested in being on the board is welcome to attend a meeting to see if it is something they are interested in pursuing further.

 

 

 

