Final Approval Given To Revised Stanley Zoning By-Law

The R.M. of Stanley has defined the rules pertaining to development along the corridor between Winkler and Morden through an amended zoning by-law.



Reeve Morris Olafson says the updated plan clearly spells out what is allowed to take place in the various development zones along that stretch, including agriculture and commercial.

"It kind of dictates what developments are going to be," said Olafson. He pointed out the area around the Boundary Trails Health Centre is designated as a wellness area. "So anything close to that will not be a factory. It can be a hotel, it can be a pharmacy...it could be a pool."

Olafson says some of the amendments pertaining to the fringe areas to Winkler and Morden were done in consultation with the two cities. "The fringe area, it's always understandable that they were concerned about that area within about half a mile between their boundaries and ours."

Olafson said nothing much has changed as far as zoning in the fringe area. He said if a major business or factory would want to locate within those fringe areas, it likely would happen, however, it wouldn't happen automatically. "We would have to be in consultation with the cities to make that work."