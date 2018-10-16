Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

The R.M. of Stanley has defined the rules pertaining to development along the corridor between Winkler and Morden through an amended zoning by-law.

Reeve Morris Olafson says the updated plan clearly spells out what is allowed to take place in the various development zones along that stretch, including agriculture and commercial.

"It kind of dictates what developments are going to be," said Olafson. He pointed out the area around the Boundary Trails Health Centre is designated as a wellness area. "So anything close to that will not be a factory. It can be a hotel, it can be a pharmacy...it could be a pool."

Olafson says some of the amendments pertaining to the fringe areas to Winkler and Morden were done in consultation with the two cities. "The fringe area, it's always understandable that they were concerned about that area within about half a mile between their boundaries and ours."

Olafson said nothing much has changed as far as zoning in the fringe area. He said if a major business or factory would want to locate within those fringe areas, it likely would happen, however, it wouldn't happen automatically. "We would have to be in consultation with the cities to make that work."

More Local News

Final Approval Given To Revised Stanley Zoning By-Law

The R.M. of Stanley has defined the rules pertaining to development along the corridor between Winkler and Morden through an amended zoning by-law. Reeve Morris Olafson says the updated plan clearly…

Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The future

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona. Larry Fehr isn't…

RM Of Thompson Council Will See Minor Shakeup

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson. "I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot. "The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if…

MB's "Know My Cannabis Limits" Campaign Begins

The Know My Cannabis Limits education campaign put on by the Province of Manitoba was launched Tuesday. It's phase two of the province's education campaign in preparation for the legalization of…

Education Minister Speaks Out On Conflict Of Interest Allegations

Manitoba's education minister Kelvin Goertzen has defended himself against allegations of conflict of interest raised by Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. In the Legislature this week, Lamont said…

Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats. With only two of the eight…

School Bus Safety Week Puts Focus On Unsafe Drivers (VIDEO)

It's School Bus Safety Week, and with hundreds of school buses traveling around the Pembina Valley every week, Angela Plett has some safety tips for drivers. Plett is the Transportation Supervisor…

Family Members Survive Crash With Moose

October 4, 2018, was supposed to be a relatively uneventful day for Sheldon Falk. The owner of Falk Nurseries, he had plans on spending most of the day south of the border, on a business trip with…

Construction May Begin On Winkler Arena Next Month

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins. On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Verne…

Damaging Election Signs A Criminal Offence

Local police are reminding residents taking down or destroying election signs could result in criminal charges. October 7, Morden Police received a dispatch to Thornhill St. after reports of a female…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login