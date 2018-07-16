Final Draft of Carman's Water Reservoir Project Awaits Provincial Approval

The Town of Carman's water supply refit project is another step closer to fruition.

Mayor Bob Mitchell explained officials have received the final document outlining the plans for the project.

The $9 million system overhaul includes the construction of an 800,000 gallon reservoir that will be tied into the Pembina Valley Water Co-op system, replacing the Town's aging water tower and treatment plant.

This new system will also require changes to the water flow in town which means water mains need to be upgraded.

Meantime, Council intends to submit the project to the Canada Infrastructure Fund in hopes of getting some help in covering the cost. However, the program is not currently accepting applications. Once submitted and approved, this new mulit-government funding would replace the $3.5 million previously announced by the province.