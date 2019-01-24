Finalists Named for CFIB's Golden Scissors Award

Manitoba Minister of Growth, Enterprise & Trade Blaine PedersenEleven finalists have been named for the Golden Scissors Award for the Canadian Federation of Independant Business.

The award is handed out to governments and public servants who have reduced red tape over the past year.

Manitoba Minister of Growth, Enterprise & Trade Blaine Pedersen has been nominated once again.

"Manitoba, the provincial government, has been doing a great job over the last couple of years," says Director of Provincial Affairs for CFIB in Manitoba, Jonathan Alward. "Certainly, Minister Pedersen has been a big part of that, and that's why he's being nominated this year."

Pedersen is nominated for making it easier for employers and employees to put together flexible work schedules. He is the only nominee from Manitoba.

The award will be handed out on Thursday.