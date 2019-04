A fire led to the evacuation of an apartment building in the 900 block of Parkhill Dr. in Morden Thursday afternoon.

Morden Police Service's Sean Aune explains the call came in at 3:00 p.m. He says when they arrived to find an active on a balconey.

The Morden Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Aune says there were no injuries, but the damage estimate is unknown at this time.