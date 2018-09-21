Fire Destroys Children's Playhouse

A children's playhouse was destroyed after a late afternoon fire Thursday.

Members of the Altona/Rhineland Fire Department responded to the blaze on Road 4 East around 4 p.m., and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman says it took 700 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, and reports there was no damage to the nearby house.

Zimmerman thanks all of the neighbours who stopped to lend a hand, even offering up equipment and a tank of water to help with the effort.