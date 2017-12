A farm house east of Halbstadt was destoyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Letellier fire chief Jean Guy Chartier says no one called local fire crews, because no one saw it.

Chartier says he checked out the property later that day and based on what he can determine it appears the blaze broke out somewhere between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was living in the home during this time of the year.

RCMP are looking into it.