A garage and its contents are a total loss following a fire Saturday in Altona.

Upon arriving at the scene on 2nd St. NE, members of Altona and Rhineland Emergency Services found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

A survey of damage revealed minimum damage to a home located on the property, near the garage. A vehicle located inside the garage at the time of the fire is a total loss.

A propane space heater is suspected to be the cause of the incident.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen well beyond the southern edge of Altona.