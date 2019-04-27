Members of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services will brush-up on their fire fighting skills Saturday.



Fire chief, Greg Zimmerman, says the department will conduct a burning exercise this morning east of Horndean.



Starting at 11 am, members will participate in a live-burn exercise at an unoccupied house in the area.



Once the exercises are complete, Zimmerman says crews will control the blaze as the house continues to burn down. He expects things to wind down around late-afternoon.