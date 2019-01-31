First Habitat For Humanity Family Announced

The Winkler-Morden Chapter of Habitat for Humanity has officially announced their first family out of the 11 that applied.

John and Margaret Wiebe have four children. Latisha age 10, Alea age three, and Owen and Emma who are six month old twins.

The announcement was first made public on Sunday to their church family as they have been very supportive.

"They're a very busy family. This is going to greatly improve their living situation. The place their in right now just won't be adequate as their family is getting larger and growing up," says Christina Falk.

Falk says the home can now be designed to fit the needs of the Wiebe family, and they are still fundraising for the home in the hopes that it can be built this year.

The house lot on 1st street in Winkler.

"We think we are pretty close to that $180,000 but we can't define it probably for another month or two," she adds.

The Wiebe family is very excited to be receiving their home, and Falk says sharing the news with them was a moving experience for everyone there, especially Margaret.

"When we told them we were getting the house she just broke down in tears, I think we all did . . . She said she's just always dreamed of having a garden, and this particular lot actually already has a tilled garden in the back."

The family will have to put in 500 sweat equity hours before they can officially get the keys and move in.

Falk adds, "we are very happy that we can stand next to them in this journey."

Although the first Habitat build is in Winkler, Falk says that the second one will for sure be in Morden.