First Taste of Winter On The Way For Southern Manitoba

It appears Southern Manitoba will get an early taste of winter. According to Environment Canada, between 2 and 10 centimetres of snow could fall in different areas of the region Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain will eventually turn into snow as the day wears on in Southern Manitoba.

Heather Pimiskern, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says a system is moving across Southern Manitoba from the west bringing mixed precipitation. As of late Wednesday morning, Southwest Manitoba was already seeing snowfall while rainy conditions were reported in Portage la Prairie and areas to the east.

"We are expecting that rain to transition to snow this afternoon...and with it there is the possibility that a few centimetres could accumulate," explained Pimiskern.

"With the overall pattern being what it is at this point in time, a lot of Arctic air has been drawn southward which has resulted in below-normal temperatures, and so we are seeing snow occur much earlier than people would prefer but it is not abnormal for this time of year."

As the system moves through Southern Manitoba, Pimiskern expects conditions to deteriorate including reduced visibilities on the road.