First Taste of Winter On The Way For Southern Manitoba

Category: Local News

It appears Southern Manitoba will get an early taste of winter. According to Environment Canada, between 2 and 10 centimetres of snow could fall in different areas of the region Wednesday into Thursday.  

rainpuddle oct2018Rain will eventually turn into snow as the day wears on in Southern Manitoba.

Heather Pimiskern, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says a system is moving across Southern Manitoba from the west bringing mixed precipitation. As of late Wednesday morning, Southwest Manitoba was already seeing snowfall while rainy conditions were reported in Portage la Prairie and areas to the east. 

"We are expecting that rain to transition to snow this afternoon...and with it there is the possibility that a few centimetres could accumulate," explained Pimiskern. 

"With the overall pattern being what it is at this point in time, a lot of Arctic air has been drawn southward which has resulted in below-normal temperatures, and so we are seeing snow occur much earlier than people would prefer but it is not abnormal for this time of year."

As the system moves through Southern Manitoba, Pimiskern expects conditions to deteriorate including reduced visibilities on the road. 

Maple Leaf School Breaks In New Play Structure

Maple Leaf School in Morden has a bright new addition to their outdoor space. A long-awaited new play structure was officially unveiled Monday evening but has already seen a lot of love since the…

U.S. Warning Message Could Appear On Canadian Devices

Manitobans living near the International Border could receive a text message warning from the U.S. government Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be issuing a…

Morden's Future Leaders Address Concerns At All Candidates Forum

Residents filled the venue for Morden's All Candidates Forum, wanting to hear from the next leaders of the community. Candidates for council and mayor shared their values and vision for the city's…

City-Wide Free Internet Delayed In Morden

Progress is not as far along as anticipated for Morden's wireless service Morenet. The plan to have service available to all properties by the end of September has not come to fruition, with new…

Councillor Running For Reeve In Emerson-Franklin Shares Her Vision

Voters in Emerson-Franklin will decide later this month who will lead their municipality into the future. There are three candidates campaigning for the position of reeve; they include Ron Mihaychuck,…

UPDATE: Children Taken By Their Mother Found Safely

UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother. Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media,…

Gilmore Brings Decades of Experience in Bid for R.M. Montcalm Reeve

Paul Gilmore wants to be the next reeve for the R.M. of Montcalm, and while he says he has an interest in politics Gilmore doesn't consider himself a political person. Gilmore feels he has the skills…

MP On New Trade Agreement: "A Lot Of Give And No Take"

Following Sunday's conclusion of the trade agreement negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States, Portage Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says Canada came out short in the deal. "Taking a look…

Local Police Taking Part In Instant Messaging Pilot Project

Local police departments are taking part in a instant messaging pilot project next year. The province is investing over $310,000 into new software that will benefit nine police agencies when dealing…

