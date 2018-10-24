First Time Voter? Here's What To Expect

Thousands of residents will exercise their democratic right by heading to the polls Wednesday across the Pembina Valley.

For those unfamiliar with the process Barb Dyck, Senior Elections Official in Winkler, explains residents will head to their local municipal polling station October 24 and first confirm their name on the voter's list. Any residents over 18 and not on the list must provide photo identification and sign a declaration that they are an eligible voter.

After entering the voting booth, in most municipalities, residents will be presented with a ballot with a list of council candidates, as well as Reeve or Mayor candidates. Voters will select up to six council candidates by marking an "X" beside the names they wish to vote for. Voting for less than six is acceptable, however, voting for more than six will make the ballot ineligible, Dyck explains. Voters will also choose one Reeve or Mayor candidate.

Voters in Winkler and the RM of Stanley will also have the opportunity to vote on whether the retail sale of cannabis will be permitted within their municipality as part of the election. The voter will be asked if licensed retail cannabis stores should be allowed in their respective municipalities.

Polls in most municipalities open at 8:00 a.m and close at 8:00 p.m.

For up-to-date information and voting locations and times for local visit the Pembina Valley Online 2018 Municipal Elections page: https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/elections-2018