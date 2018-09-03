Flexibility Key to Balancing Civic and Personal Responsibilities

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Is the large time commitment required of local politicians deterring young people with full-time jobs from running in municipal elections?

That question is being asked more often as local councils are faced with added responsibilities like healthcare and doctor recruitment, requiring extra time and effort from those serving in public office.

Joe Masi, executive director for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, agrees that the workload has increased over the years, but having said that, he noted there does seem to be a number of young people serving on municipal councils in the province.

He did admit that the issue of time restraints has come up, forcing a juggling act between municipal duties and families and/or jobs.

"It's ironic because, for a lot of young people and their families, the issues they seem to care the most about are municipal in nature."

While Masi said serving on your local council is a big commitment, he noted it is also important to get the perspective of young people, women and other aspects of the community so that council is truly diverse enough to reflect local needs.

"I think the key is that municipalities should try to be flexible and try to accommodate the time requirements," he said. "I think most people that put their name in do a very good job of trying to attend their meetings and meet their responsibilities."

In an effort to pique interest in running for local office, a number of municipalities have been hosting candidate information sessions leading up to the October civic elections.

Masi agrees with this approach and says the sessions are important, especially at the local level.

"To have an understanding of the importance and what's involved in being on council is a good thing and I think it gives people a very clear perspective of what they're getting involved in," he said.

Masi added there are also a lot of supports in place for newly elected officials once the election is over. Resources include training sessions and a professional development certification program. Masi noted AMM, in conjunction with the province, is also in the process of developing literature that will be sent out to municipal councils after the election.

 

 

 

 

 

