Flu-Related Hospital Visits Rising In Manitoba

Flu hospitalizations spiked in Manitoba last year to 505 making it the worst flu season since 2009-10. Forty-six people with lab-confirmed cases of the flu died in Manitoba last winter, the highest number in three years, while another 35 were admitted into intensive care units.

"It was a bad year," Morden/Winkler MLA, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says, noting the stats were double the two previous year.

The number of hospitalizations last winter due to patients suffering from the flu also created backlogs in emergency departments and urgent care centres. "We've seen that in the data as we measure things like nurse hours and doctor hours, you actually see that trend line up as a result."

While it's predicted 2018-19 will be a milder flu season, Friesen is hoping to see residents consider receiving the free seasonal flu vaccine. He notes a record number of people received flu vaccines last winter in Manitoba, with more than 320,000 doses administered. In total, 22.5 percent of Manitobans registered with Manitoba Health received the vaccine.

Influenza is a respiratory virus that can spread easily from one person to another through coughing, sneezing or by touching your mouth, eyes or nose after coming into contact with objects contaminated with the virus.

"Flu vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing illness for many Manitobans," explains Dr. Michael Isaac, Manitoba's acting chief provincial public health officer. "Manitobans are encouraged to get the vaccine and reduce the risk of contracting influenza and the potential health complications that can come with it, both for themselves and for others."

A special high-dose seasonal flu vaccine is once again available for senior residents of long-term care facilities. Introduced last year, the high-dose vaccine may provide better protection for those at increased risk of complications from the flu, potentially reducing the number of outbreaks experienced in long-term care facilities.

"Flu vaccines are a great preventative measure that reduces the risk of illness for all Manitobans, but particularly for older adults," says Connie Newman, Executive Director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Centres. "Flu vaccines are especially important for those of us as we age who have other conditions which become more complicated, cardiac, pulmonary and kidney disorders, along with cancers and diabetes. Having this vaccine is a tool to help us avoid the flu."

The flu vaccine and Pneu-P-23 vaccine, which helps protect against pneumococcal disease and is offered free of charge to seniors, are available at local public health offices, nursing stations, doctors’ offices, and Access Centres. Pharmacists can also provide immunization services to people seven years of age and older.

The annual flu vaccine is important for people at increased risk of serious illness from the flu, along with their caregivers and close contacts including adults over 65, residents of personal care homes or long-term care facilities, children six months to five years of age, individuals with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, anemia, obesity, cardiac or pulmonary disorders, pregnant women, health-care workers and first responders, regular caregivers of children up to five years of age and Indigenous people.

As an alternative to the regular flu vaccine in needle form, some Manitobans may be eligible to receive the FluMist Quadrivalent vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.