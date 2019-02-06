Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

The Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) has launched a new online literacy initiative. 

Janice Krahn, GVSD's Assistant Superintendent of Programs & Curriculum, says the new initiative is following the division's literacy action plan. "We are all working together so that we can help our children meet their potential in literacy and that covers all areas," says Krahn. janice krahn literacy feb2019GVSD's Assistant Superintendent of Programs & Curriculum, Janice Krahn

Krahn says it's been a goal of GVSD's literacy coordinators to get more information into the hands of parents and guardians, and this new website brings information right to their fingertips.

The literacy site is something that will continue to grow, says Krahn. Right now the site includes five sections: Tips for Parents, Websites for Parents, Book Ideas for Parents, Videos for Parents, and Articles for Parents.

Although geared more towards K-8 students, the resources are intended for any parent looking for ways to best help their child, even if they are beyond grade 8.

Krahn says the idea for the initiative follows through on feedback from parents. "We always have parents saying, it isn't the same as when I was in school, and I want to help my child at home, how can I do that?" From that feedback, Krahn says the literacy coordinators really wanted to give parents any kind of information that they could get into their hands.

They also heard a lot of questions like, how do you best help as a parent? What are the things you should ask, and how should you do things? "We heard a lot of that from parents," says Krahn. "So coordinators wanted to make things easily accessible for them."

"The one thing we always look at as a school division, is that we are a team with parents," adds Krahn. "And in order for us to work as a team, we all have to know how to best help our children, whether it's at home or at school."

