Former Mayor Reflects On Morris Multiplex Built 30 Years Ago

The Morris Muliplex has entered its 30th year as a vital part of the Town of Morris.

The 75,000 square foot facility is able to hold fifteen hundred people for meetings, tradeshows, socials, weddings, and concerts.

The building is conveniently located at the town's Stampede Grounds and includes a curling rink, arena, convention centre, and a wellness centre.

Dale Hoffman was the mayor of Morris when the Multiplex was being constructed in 1988.

"That was mainly an initiative of Valley Ag Society," said Hoffman. "They recognized that they needed a new facility there for holding different functions... and at the same time the town also recognized the curling rink was going to need replacing very soon, our skating rink  was going to follow quite soon."

Hoffman said a partnership was formed on the project so that the Valley Ag Society and the town could use this new facility for a plethora of recreational activities.

"The curling rink and the hall were going to go up first, and part of the reason for the hall was that we also recognized... we didn't have any place in the Red River Valley that would hold a large function," said Hoffman.

He noted it was important for council to build the hall and the curling rink in a way so that the skating rink could be added on.

"I think any community and every community that wants to progress and move forward, you have to think of the young people, you have to think of recreation in your community," said Hoffman.

"Making the recreational opportunities in our community attractive was a prime consideration," He added.

Hoffman doesn't recall hearing negative feedback on the project and believes the community recognized where things were at with the aging recreation buildings. Overall, he said the Multiplex has been great for the town.

"It has played a very positive role, we have held a lot of functions here that we very possibly wouldn't have otherwise, we have held provincial curling championships (and) Canadian curling championships."

An upcoming event at the Multiplex this month is the Spring Fling Craft And Bake Thing, which will host 70 different booths this year.

Former Mayor Reflects On Morris Multiplex Built 30 Years Ago

Login